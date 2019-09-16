Reviewing Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (HCFT)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has 38% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.10% -3.50% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

The competitors have a potential upside of 56.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s competitors are 40.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.