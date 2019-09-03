Reviewing Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (HCFT)’s and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). The two are both REIT – Residential companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 3.96 N/A -0.91 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.17 N/A 5.68 8.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.1% -3.5% Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Competitively, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Apartment Investment and Management Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s potential upside is 0.65% and its consensus price target is $51.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. and Apartment Investment and Management Company are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Apartment Investment and Management Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83% Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24%

For the past year Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.