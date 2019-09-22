Reviewing Humana Inc. (HUM)’s and Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s results

As Health Care Plans businesses, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) and Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana Inc. 268 0.62 N/A 13.01 22.80 Anthem Inc. 278 0.67 N/A 15.40 19.13

Table 1 highlights Humana Inc. and Anthem Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Anthem Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Humana Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Humana Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Humana Inc. and Anthem Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.1% Anthem Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Humana Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Anthem Inc. has a 0.72 beta which is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Humana Inc. and Anthem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Anthem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$328 is Humana Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.29%. Meanwhile, Anthem Inc.’s consensus target price is $337.5, while its potential upside is 33.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anthem Inc. seems more appealing than Humana Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Humana Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.1% of Anthem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Humana Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Anthem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Humana Inc. 7.48% 13.64% 20.55% -3.15% -5.19% 3.58% Anthem Inc. 1.97% 4.21% 13% -0.99% 16.81% 12.18%

For the past year Humana Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anthem Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Anthem Inc. beats Humana Inc.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group segment offers commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; and administrative services only products, and health and wellness products to employer groups. It also provides military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, home based services, clinical programs, and predictive modeling and informatics services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 14.2 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7.0 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. The company also provides a range of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits, radiology benefit management, and analytics-driven personal health care guidance; and Medicare administrative services. Further, the company provides services to the federal government in connection with the Federal Employee Program; and operates as a licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. As of December 31, 2016, it served 39.9 million medical members through its affiliated health plans. The company was formerly known as WellPoint, Inc. and changed its name to Anthem, Inc. in December 2014. Anthem, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.