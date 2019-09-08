Reviewing Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (CADC)’s and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CADC) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 45 0.48 N/A 1.88 24.99

Demonstrates Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. and U.S. Concrete Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.29% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 50% of Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of U.S. Concrete Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. -6.15% 7.67% 15.46% -7.63% -45.16% 37.65% U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48%

For the past year Huitao Technology Co. Ltd. was more bullish than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Huitao Technology Co. Ltd.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.