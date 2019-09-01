Reviewing Hudson Ltd. (HUD)’s and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s results

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Ltd. 14 0.49 N/A 0.30 42.60 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hudson Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hudson Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hudson Ltd. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hudson Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Hudson Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00

Hudson Ltd.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 75.12%. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average target price is $224.27, while its potential upside is 28.13%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Hudson Ltd. is looking more favorable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Hudson Ltd. shares and 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares. About 23.43% of Hudson Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 48.49% are Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29%

For the past year Hudson Ltd. had bearish trend while Alibaba Group Holding Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Hudson Ltd.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.