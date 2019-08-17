Reviewing Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)’s and Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)’s results

Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) and Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) have been rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc. 14 0.48 N/A -1.27 0.00 Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hudson Global Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hudson Global Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc. 0.00% -12% -9.1% Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global Inc. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Volt Information Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.62 beta which makes it 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hudson Global Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2. Competitively, Volt Information Sciences Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hudson Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of Hudson Global Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.8% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% are Hudson Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11% Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc. has -21.11% weaker performance while Volt Information Sciences Inc. has 113.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Hudson Global Inc. beats Volt Information Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.