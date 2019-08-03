Reviewing Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)’s and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc. 14 0.48 N/A -1.27 0.00 Korn Ferry 45 1.12 N/A 1.82 21.58

Table 1 demonstrates Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc. 0.00% -12% -9.1% Korn Ferry 0.00% 8.5% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Global Inc. has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Korn Ferry is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hudson Global Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Korn Ferry is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Hudson Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Korn Ferry.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Korn Ferry 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Korn Ferry’s potential upside is 51.16% and its average price target is $58.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hudson Global Inc. and Korn Ferry has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 91.4%. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Hudson Global Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Korn Ferry’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11% Korn Ferry -3.44% -0.38% -15.24% -13.25% -39.75% -0.66%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Korn Ferry.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Hudson Global Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and leadership development efforts. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition solutions, including recruitment process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. Korn/Ferry International was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.