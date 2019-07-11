Reviewing Hudson Global Inc (HSON)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Hudson Global Inc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.65% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hudson Global Inc has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hudson Global Inc and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc 0.00% 15.50% 11.80% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Hudson Global Inc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Hudson Global Inc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

The potential upside of the peers is 64.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hudson Global Inc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc -4.43% -6.21% 4.14% -0.66% -15.16% 11.85% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hudson Global Inc are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Hudson Global Inc’s rivals have 1.83 and 1.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hudson Global Inc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Global Inc’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hudson Global Inc has a beta of -0.03 and its 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hudson Global Inc’s competitors’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.43% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hudson Global Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Hudson Global Inc’s peers beat Hudson Global Inc.