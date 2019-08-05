Reviewing Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)’s and Its Peers results

Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
59.2% of Hudson Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hudson Global Inc. has 4.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hudson Global Inc.
|0.00%
|-12.00%
|-9.10%
|Industry Average
|5.14%
|71.13%
|8.80%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hudson Global Inc.
|N/A
|14
|0.00
|Industry Average
|105.17M
|2.04B
|22.45
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hudson Global Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.33
|1.17
|2.71
The rivals have a potential upside of 57.69%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hudson Global Inc.
|-6.08%
|-21.11%
|-34.41%
|-23.93%
|-40.83%
|-21.11%
|Industry Average
|5.83%
|8.66%
|18.26%
|28.34%
|44.47%
|35.21%
For the past year Hudson Global Inc. has -21.11% weaker performance while Hudson Global Inc.’s rivals have 35.21% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Hudson Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Hudson Global Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. Hudson Global Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Global Inc.’s peers.
Risk & Volatility
Hudson Global Inc. has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hudson Global Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Hudson Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Hudson Global Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Hudson Global Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.