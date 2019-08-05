Reviewing Hudson Global Inc. (HSON)’s and Its Peers results

Hudson Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Hudson Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hudson Global Inc. has 4.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global Inc. 0.00% -12.00% -9.10% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.17 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 57.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hudson Global Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudson Global Inc. -6.08% -21.11% -34.41% -23.93% -40.83% -21.11% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Hudson Global Inc. has -21.11% weaker performance while Hudson Global Inc.’s rivals have 35.21% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Hudson Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Hudson Global Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. Hudson Global Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hudson Global Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Global Inc. has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hudson Global Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hudson Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hudson Global Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Hudson Global Inc.