Reviewing HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

Since HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 176 14.07 N/A -1.52 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.23 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Talend S.A. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HubSpot Inc. and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

HubSpot Inc.’s consensus price target is $191.67, while its potential downside is -4.01%. Competitively the consensus price target of Talend S.A. is $52, which is potential 27.80% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Talend S.A. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HubSpot Inc. and Talend S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 88.2%. HubSpot Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance while Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Talend S.A.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.