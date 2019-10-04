Reviewing HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)’s results

As Application Software businesses, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 177 2.43 40.21M -1.52 0.00 LINE Corporation 36 0.00 53.32M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HubSpot Inc. and LINE Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 22,726,502.01% -18.3% -6.3% LINE Corporation 147,455,752.21% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. HubSpot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LINE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown HubSpot Inc. and LINE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.62% for HubSpot Inc. with average price target of $205.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HubSpot Inc. and LINE Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 3.3%. About 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend while LINE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

LINE Corporation beats HubSpot Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.