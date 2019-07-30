Reviewing HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s results

This is a contrast between HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 170 13.90 N/A -1.52 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 76 20.97 N/A -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see HubSpot Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. HubSpot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given HubSpot Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of HubSpot Inc. is $176.5, with potential downside of -2.85%. On the other hand, Everbridge Inc.’s potential downside is -21.20% and its average target price is $80. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HubSpot Inc. seems more appealing than Everbridge Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HubSpot Inc. and Everbridge Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 92.2%. Insiders held roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Everbridge Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37% Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has stronger performance than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HubSpot Inc. beats Everbridge Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.