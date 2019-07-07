Reviewing HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)’s results

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 163 13.50 N/A -1.52 0.00 Cision Ltd. 12 2.23 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HubSpot Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -15.2% -2.5%

Risk and Volatility

HubSpot Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Cision Ltd.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Cision Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. HubSpot Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

HubSpot Inc. and Cision Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Cision Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

HubSpot Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.70% and an $179.4 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of HubSpot Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.8% of Cision Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Cision Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37% Cision Ltd. -1.79% -8.21% -10.43% -18.19% -14.17% -1.62%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend while Cision Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cision Ltd.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.