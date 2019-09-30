Reviewing HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)’s and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s results

Both HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot Inc. 181 2.38 40.21M -1.52 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 9 2.75 19.62M -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HubSpot Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HubSpot Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot Inc. 22,228,978.94% -18.3% -6.3% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 213,492,927.09% -7.7% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s 79.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HubSpot Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of HubSpot Inc. is $205, with potential upside of 36.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HubSpot Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 84.2%. Insiders owned 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year HubSpot Inc. has 42.15% stronger performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.