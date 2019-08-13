Reviewing Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)’s and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s results

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated 122 1.50 N/A 6.70 19.39 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.08 N/A 0.07 52.11

Table 1 demonstrates Hubbell Incorporated and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nortech Systems Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Hubbell Incorporated. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hubbell Incorporated’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hubbell Incorporated and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Hubbell Incorporated is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hubbell Incorporated is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Nortech Systems Incorporated is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Hubbell Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hubbell Incorporated and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Nortech Systems Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Hubbell Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 6.08% and an $135 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hubbell Incorporated and Nortech Systems Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.8% and 2.8%. Hubbell Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74% Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated was more bullish than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Hubbell Incorporated beats Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.