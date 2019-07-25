Reviewing Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)’s and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s results

Both Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group Inc. 42 0.37 N/A 2.99 14.16 United Parcel Service Inc. 105 1.40 N/A 5.24 19.38

Table 1 demonstrates Hub Group Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Parcel Service Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hub Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Hub Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hub Group Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Parcel Service Inc. 0.00% 153% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.59 beta indicates that Hub Group Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. United Parcel Service Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hub Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, United Parcel Service Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hub Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Parcel Service Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hub Group Inc. and United Parcel Service Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 United Parcel Service Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Hub Group Inc.’s upside potential is 18.28% at a $48 consensus target price. Meanwhile, United Parcel Service Inc.’s consensus target price is $120.25, while its potential upside is 1.69%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Hub Group Inc. is looking more favorable than United Parcel Service Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.9% of Hub Group Inc. shares and 70% of United Parcel Service Inc. shares. 3.3% are Hub Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hub Group Inc. -4.19% -1.14% -6.45% -9.06% -10.3% 14.22% United Parcel Service Inc. -0.3% -10.65% -9.35% -7.28% -12.72% 4.11%

For the past year Hub Group Inc. was more bullish than United Parcel Service Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors United Parcel Service Inc. beats Hub Group Inc.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss and damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, and railcar. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 29,378 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,581 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.