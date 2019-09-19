Reviewing Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)’s and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)’s results

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Radiant Logistics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT), both competing one another are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group Inc. 42 0.41 N/A 2.99 15.17 Radiant Logistics Inc. 6 0.30 N/A 0.27 20.64

In table 1 we can see Hub Group Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Radiant Logistics Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hub Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hub Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radiant Logistics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hub Group Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

Hub Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hub Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Radiant Logistics Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Hub Group Inc. and Radiant Logistics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Radiant Logistics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hub Group Inc.’s upside potential is 4.90% at a $48 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of Hub Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Radiant Logistics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Hub Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.81% of Radiant Logistics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hub Group Inc. 10.77% 11.02% 7.21% 1.84% -0.98% 22.34% Radiant Logistics Inc. 0.37% -13.13% -17.44% 11.59% 39.34% 29.18%

For the past year Hub Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Radiant Logistics Inc.

Summary

Hub Group Inc. beats Radiant Logistics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. The company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the long-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies for pickup and delivery. Its intermodal services also comprise negotiating rail and drayage rates, electronically tracking shipments in transit, and consolidate billing and handling claims for freight loss and damage on behalf of customers. In addition, the company offers truck brokerage services, as well as a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility under the Unyson Logistics name. Further, it provides multi-modal transportation services, such as small parcel, heavyweight, expedited, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, and railcar. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 29,378 53-foot private containers, as well as access to approximately 2,581 rail-owned containers for use on the Union Pacific and the Norfolk Southern rails. Hub Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions. The company offers its services to the consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.