Reviewing Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)’s and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND). The two are both Lodging companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group Limited 35 0.00 N/A 0.08 443.01 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 42 1.07 N/A 3.15 13.83

Demonstrates Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Wyndham Destinations Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Huazhu Group Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Huazhu Group Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Wyndham Destinations Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group Limited 0.00% 10.8% 3.2% Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.6 beta means Huazhu Group Limited’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Huazhu Group Limited is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Wyndham Destinations Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Huazhu Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group Limited 1 0 1 2.50 Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$30 is Huazhu Group Limited’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -17.74%. Meanwhile, Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 33.75%. The results provided earlier shows that Wyndham Destinations Inc. appears more favorable than Huazhu Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huazhu Group Limited and Wyndham Destinations Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 98%. Insiders held roughly 56.4% of Huazhu Group Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huazhu Group Limited -3.74% -14.49% 8.37% 42.24% -4.78% 28.43% Wyndham Destinations Inc. -0.3% 2.35% -4.75% 4.71% -13.32% 21.54%

For the past year Huazhu Group Limited has stronger performance than Wyndham Destinations Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Wyndham Destinations Inc. beats Huazhu Group Limited.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 671 leased and owned hotels; 2,874 manachised hotels; and 201 franchised hotels in operation, as well as 37 leased and owned hotels, and 659 manachised and franchised hotels under development. The company was formerly known as China Lodging Group, Limited and changed its name to Huazhu Group Limited in June 2018. Huazhu Group Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.