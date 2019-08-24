Reviewing Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP)’s and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s results

Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Electric Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68 Edison International 65 2.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International.

Profitability

Table 2 has Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Edison International 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that Huaneng Power International Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Edison International on the other hand, has 0.16 beta which makes it 84.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Edison International which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Edison International is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Huaneng Power International Inc. and Edison International Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edison International 0 3 4 2.57

Competitively the average price target of Edison International is $72.43, which is potential 0.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1% of Huaneng Power International Inc. shares and 88.1% of Edison International shares. Competitively, 0.06% are Edison International’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% Edison International 4.96% 11.15% 23.64% 33.51% 13.49% 31.3%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. had bearish trend while Edison International had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Edison International beats Huaneng Power International Inc.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. The companyÂ’s transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and approximately 800 distribution substations located in California. It serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.