Reviewing Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP)’s and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s results

As Electric Utilities companies, Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 0.16 153.89 CMS Energy Corporation 54 2.36 N/A 2.10 26.56

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Huaneng Power International Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation. CMS Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Huaneng Power International Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Huaneng Power International Inc. is currently more expensive than CMS Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Huaneng Power International Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% CMS Energy Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.81 beta indicates that Huaneng Power International Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation is 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

Huaneng Power International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. CMS Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Huaneng Power International Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CMS Energy Corporation 0 6 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of CMS Energy Corporation is $55.83, which is potential -4.92% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Huaneng Power International Inc. and CMS Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 95%. Competitively, CMS Energy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.04% -0.78% -2.3% 5.64% -9.68% -3.4% CMS Energy Corporation 2.91% 1.79% 5.82% 11.39% 23.43% 12.49%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. had bearish trend while CMS Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CMS Energy Corporation beats Huaneng Power International Inc.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segmentÂ’s transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,430 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,067 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,532 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segmentÂ’s gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,670 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 27,920 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ownership interests in independent power plants totaling 1,177 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.