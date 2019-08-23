Reviewing Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP)’s and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s results

As Electric Utilities businesses, Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68 Bloom Energy Corporation 12 0.69 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Huaneng Power International Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Bloom Energy Corporation 0.00% 49.2% -23.2%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huaneng Power International Inc. Its rival Bloom Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Bloom Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Huaneng Power International Inc. and Bloom Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bloom Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Bloom Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 171.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1% of Huaneng Power International Inc. shares and 66% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares. Competitively, 3.1% are Bloom Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% Bloom Energy Corporation -4.22% -16.47% -27.03% 13.46% -56.18% 4.71%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. has -6.64% weaker performance while Bloom Energy Corporation has 4.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Bloom Energy Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.