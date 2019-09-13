Reviewing Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP)’s and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)’s results

Since Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) and Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.16 149.68 Alliant Energy Corporation 49 3.46 N/A 2.17 22.80

Demonstrates Huaneng Power International Inc. and Alliant Energy Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Alliant Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Huaneng Power International Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Huaneng Power International Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Alliant Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Huaneng Power International Inc. and Alliant Energy Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Alliant Energy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.27 beta which makes it 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Huaneng Power International Inc. Its rival Alliant Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Alliant Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Huaneng Power International Inc. and Alliant Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 79.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alliant Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Huaneng Power International Inc. 2.32% -1.27% -8% -7.16% -24.24% -6.64% Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25%

For the past year Huaneng Power International Inc. had bearish trend while Alliant Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.