Reviewing HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has 47.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.50% -37.80% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.05 2.79

$4 is the consensus target price of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., with a potential upside of 443.40%. The potential upside of the peers is 86.08%. With higher probable upside potential for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend while HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.