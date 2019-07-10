Reviewing HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)’s and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.61 0.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Volatility & Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s 287.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Analyst Ratings

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 322.00% and an $6.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited are owned by institutional investors at 51.8% and 3.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.82% -9.19% 6.93% -32.33% -30.03% -2.76% Genetic Technologies Limited 61.11% 39.76% 39.93% 0% -4.92% 112.22%

For the past year HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has -2.76% weaker performance while Genetic Technologies Limited has 112.22% stronger performance.

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genetic Technologies Limited.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.