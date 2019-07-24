Reviewing HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)’s and Its Peers results

As Foreign Money Center Banks company, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of HSBC Holdings plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.29% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand HSBC Holdings plc has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 23.31% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have HSBC Holdings plc and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC Holdings plc 0.00% 7.70% 0.50% Industry Average 16.52% 8.99% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares HSBC Holdings plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC Holdings plc N/A 42 12.33 Industry Average 2.71B 16.39B 17.34

HSBC Holdings plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

The potential upside of the peers is 62.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HSBC Holdings plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HSBC Holdings plc -0.65% -0.77% 0.54% 3.23% -15.25% 3.53% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 3.57% 7.34% 0.00% 8.51%

For the past year HSBC Holdings plc has weaker performance than HSBC Holdings plc’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

HSBC Holdings plc has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HSBC Holdings plc’s peers’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HSBC Holdings plc’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services. Its Commercial Banking business provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers throughout the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt and equity advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-market companies. The companyÂ’s Global Banking and Markets business is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction banking services, as well as prime, research and analysis, trading and sales, and securities services to companies, governments, and institutions. Its Global Private Banking business provides private banking, investment, and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. The company operates through approximately 4,000 offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.