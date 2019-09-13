Reviewing H&R Block Inc. (HRB)’s and StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)’s results

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) and StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) compete with each other in the Personal Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block Inc. 26 1.57 N/A 2.11 13.10 StoneMor Partners L.P. 3 0.18 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of H&R Block Inc. and StoneMor Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block Inc. 0.00% 345% 15.7% StoneMor Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% -4.5%

Risk and Volatility

H&R Block Inc. has a beta of 0.23 and its 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, StoneMor Partners L.P. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of H&R Block Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, StoneMor Partners L.P. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. H&R Block Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than StoneMor Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for H&R Block Inc. and StoneMor Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 StoneMor Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

H&R Block Inc. has a 16.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of H&R Block Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of StoneMor Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. H&R Block Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.6% of StoneMor Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H&R Block Inc. -1.07% -4.39% 4.69% 8.5% 10.45% 9.14% StoneMor Partners L.P. 3.45% -9.55% -51.35% -14.29% -56.52% -14.29%

For the past year H&R Block Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance while StoneMor Partners L.P. has -14.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors H&R Block Inc. beats StoneMor Partners L.P.

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, review of tax returns by a tax professional, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products to clients. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, refund advance loans, and an Instant Cash Back refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The companyÂ’s cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.