Reviewing HP Inc. (HPQ)’s and Its Peers results

As Diversified Computer Systems company, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HP Inc. has 84.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 84.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.23% of HP Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.01% of all Diversified Computer Systems companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HP Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP Inc. 0.00% -273.40% 11.70% Industry Average 9.67% 849.80% 11.70%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting HP Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HP Inc. N/A 20 8.36 Industry Average 410.75M 4.25B 33.59

HP Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio HP Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for HP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HP Inc. 0 8 1 2.11 Industry Average 0.00 4.50 3.00 2.47

$21 is the consensus price target of HP Inc., with a potential upside of 9.95%. The rivals have a potential upside of 89.98%. HP Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HP Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HP Inc. -2.46% 0.24% 5.57% -5.23% -8.92% 2.83% Industry Average 35.18% 18.06% 31.25% 107.21% 25.90% 137.92%

For the past year HP Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

HP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, HP Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.68 and has 2.20 Quick Ratio. HP Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HP Inc.

Risk and Volatility

HP Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, HP Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.65 which is 64.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors HP Inc.’s peers beat HP Inc.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.