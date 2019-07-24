Reviewing HP Inc. (HPQ)’s and Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s results

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) compete against each other in the Diversified Computer Systems sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP Inc. 21 0.56 N/A 2.19 8.57 Arista Networks Inc. 268 9.05 N/A 4.65 53.50

Table 1 highlights HP Inc. and Arista Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arista Networks Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HP Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. HP Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP Inc. 0.00% -274.6% 12.6% Arista Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

HP Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arista Networks Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HP Inc. are 0.8 and 0.5. Competitively, Arista Networks Inc. has 5.3 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arista Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HP Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HP Inc. and Arista Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HP Inc. 1 5 1 2.14 Arista Networks Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The consensus price target of HP Inc. is $21.43, with potential downside of -0.65%. Meanwhile, Arista Networks Inc.’s consensus price target is $306.88, while its potential upside is 9.92%. Based on the data given earlier, Arista Networks Inc. is looking more favorable than HP Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of HP Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.9% of Arista Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are HP Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Arista Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HP Inc. -4.1% -7.28% -19.68% -25.08% -17.01% -8.46% Arista Networks Inc. -6.59% -24.02% 5.2% 1.75% -1.9% 18.04%

For the past year HP Inc. has -8.46% weaker performance while Arista Networks Inc. has 18.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Arista Networks Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors HP Inc.

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Arista Networks, Inc. supplies cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System and a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.