Reviewing Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s results

We are comparing Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.28 N/A 0.55 27.12 United Community Banks Inc. 27 3.74 N/A 2.20 13.02

Table 1 demonstrates Howard Bancorp Inc. and United Community Banks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Community Banks Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Howard Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Howard Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than United Community Banks Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Howard Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, United Community Banks Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of United Community Banks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are United Community Banks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% United Community Banks Inc. -1.07% 0.46% 2.57% 10.09% -4.81% 33.74%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than United Community Banks Inc.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.