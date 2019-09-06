Reviewing Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC). The two are both Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.42 N/A 0.55 27.12 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.03 N/A 0.80 4.33

Demonstrates Howard Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Howard Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than OptimumBank Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Howard Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.3 beta indicates that Howard Bancorp Inc. is 70.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares and 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.