Reviewing Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Howard Bancorp Inc. has 53.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Howard Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.30% -0.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Howard Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. N/A 14 27.12 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Howard Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Howard Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

The potential upside of the peers is 19.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Howard Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.3 shows that Howard Bancorp Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Howard Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Howard Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Howard Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.