Reviewing Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s results

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.45 N/A 0.55 27.12 City Holding Company 76 5.51 N/A 4.70 16.50

Table 1 highlights Howard Bancorp Inc. and City Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. City Holding Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Howard Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Howard Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than City Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Howard Bancorp Inc. and City Holding Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Howard Bancorp Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. Competitively, City Holding Company is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares and 67.2% of City Holding Company shares. About 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of City Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than City Holding Company.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Howard Bancorp Inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.