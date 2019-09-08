Reviewing Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s results

Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.45 N/A 0.55 27.12 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.66 N/A 1.84 13.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Howard Bancorp Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation. Citizens & Northern Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Howard Bancorp Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Howard Bancorp Inc.’s 0.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Citizens & Northern Corporation’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.27 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Howard Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.