Reviewing Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)’s results

Both Howard Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp Inc. 14 3.46 N/A 0.55 27.12 American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.63 N/A 1.81 20.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. American National Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Howard Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Howard Bancorp Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.2% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Howard Bancorp Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Howard Bancorp Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American National Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively American National Bankshares Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 12.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Howard Bancorp Inc. and American National Bankshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 32.7%. Insiders owned roughly 4.7% of Howard Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Howard Bancorp Inc. 2.9% -3.81% -0.13% 12.72% -10.3% 4.13% American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2%

For the past year Howard Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats Howard Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, the company provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. It operates 13 full service branches located in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.