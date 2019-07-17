Reviewing Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV)’s and Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s results

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) and Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) are two firms in the Residential Construction that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 14 0.03 N/A 2.37 6.54 Cavco Industries Inc. 138 1.48 N/A 7.30 16.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and Cavco Industries Inc. Cavco Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2.9% 1.1% Cavco Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.94 shows that Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cavco Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.94 beta which makes it 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. and Cavco Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.5% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.09% are Cavco Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. -8.71% 7.56% -5.99% -53% -65.72% -9.28% Cavco Industries Inc. 0.64% -3.52% -15.73% -26.6% -30.87% -6.99%

For the past year Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cavco Industries Inc.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.