Reviewing Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC)’s and Its Competitors results

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale company, Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Houston Wire & Cable Company has 77.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Houston Wire & Cable Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.82% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Houston Wire & Cable Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston Wire & Cable Company 0.00% 9.00% 4.40% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Houston Wire & Cable Company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Houston Wire & Cable Company N/A 5 8.58 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Houston Wire & Cable Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Houston Wire & Cable Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston Wire & Cable Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.33 2.44

As a group, Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 11.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Houston Wire & Cable Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston Wire & Cable Company 0% -13.08% -24.02% -26.66% -40% -8.1% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Houston Wire & Cable Company has -8.10% weaker performance while Houston Wire & Cable Company’s rivals have 49.10% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Houston Wire & Cable Company are 6.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Houston Wire & Cable Company’s competitors have 2.71 and 1.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Houston Wire & Cable Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Houston Wire & Cable Company’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Houston Wire & Cable Company is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Houston Wire & Cable Company’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 51.20% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Houston Wire & Cable Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Houston Wire & Cable Company’s peers beat Houston Wire & Cable Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products. The company also provides private branded products comprising its proprietary brand LifeGuard, a low-smoke zero-halogen cable. Its products are used in maintenance, repair, and operations activities, and related projects; larger-scale projects in the utility, industrial, and infrastructure markets; and a range of industrial applications, such as communications, energy, engineering and construction, general manufacturing, marine construction and marine transportation, mining, infrastructure, oilfield services, petrochemical, transportation, utility, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is based in Houston, Texas.