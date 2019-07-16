Reviewing Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s results

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.44 N/A 0.00 0.00 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.41 N/A 12.50 2.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -8.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Talos Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 99.58%. 3.2% are Houston American Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Talos Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62% Talos Energy Inc. -2.15% 1.62% 36.61% 23.85% -14.86% 73.1%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Talos Energy Inc.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.