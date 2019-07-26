Reviewing Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)’s results

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.55 N/A 0.00 0.00 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.45 N/A 0.60 18.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Houston American Energy Corp. and Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Houston American Energy Corp. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1%

Liquidity

Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.3 and a Quick Ratio of 15.3. Competitively, Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Houston American Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares and 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. was more bullish than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.