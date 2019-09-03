Reviewing Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s and Antero Midstream GP LP (:)’s results

Since Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 8.52 N/A -0.01 0.00 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Houston American Energy Corp. and Antero Midstream GP LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Antero Midstream GP LP (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Antero Midstream GP LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.8% and 80.14%. 16.8% are Houston American Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.05% are Antero Midstream GP LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Houston American Energy Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Antero Midstream GP LP.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.