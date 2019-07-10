Reviewing Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)’s and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s results

This is a contrast between Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.22 N/A 0.00 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.22 N/A 0.13 9.45

Table 1 highlights Houston American Energy Corp. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Houston American Energy Corp. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -3.3% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Houston American Energy Corp.’s current beta is 0.34 and it happens to be 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Houston American Energy Corp. are 15.3 and 15.3 respectively. Its competitor Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Houston American Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Houston American Energy Corp. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 54.3%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houston American Energy Corp. -1.43% 0.62% 24.51% 3.76% -6.38% 31.62% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09%

For the past year Houston American Energy Corp. has stronger performance than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.