Reviewing Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)’s and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s results

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) have been rivals in the Investment Brokerage – National for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey Inc. 45 2.66 N/A 2.42 19.53 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 195 2.27 N/A 22.76 8.63

In table 1 we can see Houlihan Lokey Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Houlihan Lokey Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0.00% 20.2% 13.4% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Houlihan Lokey Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Houlihan Lokey Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

$52.5 is Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $263.33 average price target and a 23.09% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. appears more favorable than Houlihan Lokey Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Houlihan Lokey Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.2%. Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.21%. Competitively, 0.4% are The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houlihan Lokey Inc. -0.19% 0.88% 4.72% 12.99% -2.84% 28.32% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -2.26% -1.76% 0.88% -11.79% -19.48% 17.57%

For the past year Houlihan Lokey Inc. was more bullish than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey Inc. beats The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The companyÂ’s Financial Restructuring segment advises creditors and debtors in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation on plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; litigation support and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. Its Financial Advisory segment provides valuations of various assets and liabilities, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. The companyÂ’s financial advisory services also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and strategic consulting services and dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fram Holdings, Inc.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.