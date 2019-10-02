Reviewing Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)’s and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s results

We are comparing Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey Inc. 44 1.65 40.21M 2.44 18.87 CME Group Inc. 213 5.95 349.01M 5.35 36.34

In table 1 we can see Houlihan Lokey Inc. and CME Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CME Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Houlihan Lokey Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Houlihan Lokey Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CME Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey Inc. 90,563,063.06% 17.9% 12% CME Group Inc. 163,631,675.18% 7.6% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Houlihan Lokey Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Competitively, CME Group Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Houlihan Lokey Inc. and CME Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CME Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s upside potential is 21.95% at a $52.5 average price target. Meanwhile, CME Group Inc.’s average price target is $223, while its potential upside is 7.29%. The results provided earlier shows that Houlihan Lokey Inc. appears more favorable than CME Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Houlihan Lokey Inc. and CME Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are CME Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houlihan Lokey Inc. 4.36% 3.02% -6.1% 3.14% -4.96% 25% CME Group Inc. -3.58% -1.1% 10.91% 7.79% 21.77% 3.35%

For the past year Houlihan Lokey Inc. has stronger performance than CME Group Inc.

Summary

CME Group Inc. beats Houlihan Lokey Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The companyÂ’s Financial Restructuring segment advises creditors and debtors in connection with recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation on plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; litigation support and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. Its Financial Advisory segment provides valuations of various assets and liabilities, including companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. The companyÂ’s financial advisory services also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and strategic consulting services and dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fram Holdings, Inc.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. Its products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps. The company executes trade through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions, as well as provides hosting, connectivity, and customer support for electronic trading through its co-location services. It also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared swaps; and regulatory reporting solutions for market participants through its repository services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports, and historical data services, as well as index services. CME Group Inc. serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.