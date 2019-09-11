Reviewing Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)’s and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s results

This is a contrast between Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 6 0.59 N/A -1.24 0.00 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.17 N/A 0.73 22.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Laureate Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Laureate Education Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0.00% 0% 0% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Laureate Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Laureate Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and Laureate Education Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 1 0 2.00 Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s upside potential currently stands at 2.85% and an $6.5 average target price. Competitively Laureate Education Inc. has an average target price of $22.33, with potential upside of 33.79%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Laureate Education Inc. is looking more favorable than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares and 92.58% of Laureate Education Inc. shares. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.74% 5.22% -21.79% -42.98% -8.59% -33.97% Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55%

For the past year Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company had bearish trend while Laureate Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Laureate Education Inc. beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.