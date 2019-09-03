Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Liquidity
59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24.2, while its potential upside is 248.20%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 65.4% respectively. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.03% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.