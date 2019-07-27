Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.33 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 90.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.