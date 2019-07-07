Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 408.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.9%. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.