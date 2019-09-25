Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 192.38 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 and a Quick Ratio of 59.8. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 85.34% respectively. About 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.