Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|364
|4.98
|N/A
|20.54
|14.89
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Liquidity
1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $425.2, while its potential upside is 35.57%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.6% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.9%. Comparatively, 20.1% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.04%
|-18.55%
|-25.78%
|-14.25%
|-1.19%
|-18.11%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
