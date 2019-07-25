Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 364 4.98 N/A 20.54 14.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $425.2, while its potential upside is 35.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.6% respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.9%. Comparatively, 20.1% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.