Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

We are comparing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 81,980,135.58% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 135,311,529.06% -929.7% -122.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.