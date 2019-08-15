Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|40.41
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Liquidity
59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
