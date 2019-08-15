Reviewing Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 40.41 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

59.8 and 59.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.